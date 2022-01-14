Lakeland PBS

Warroad-Based Marvin Windows Expanding Operations in Fargo

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2022

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based window and door maker is expanding its operations in Fargo, North Dakota.

Marvin plans to build a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo. The expansion is expected create 300 new jobs.

The unemployment rate in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area was 1.8% in November, according to the most recent federal data. The were three job openings for every unemployed person in the state last fall.

Warroad, Minnesota-based Marvin first opened a factory in Fargo 25 years ago. It now has six facilities in the area that employ 1,700 people.

Marvin also announced it is bumping its starting wage from $18.50 to $20 an hour and giving new hires access to benefits on the first day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Career Academies Hosts Annual “CEO in the Classroom” Event

Harbor Freight Tools in Bemidji Open for Business

Cragun’s Expansion Project Continues During Winter Months

Two Arrested After Minnesota Chase, North Dakota Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.