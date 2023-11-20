Lakeland PBS

Warrior Warehouse Helps Brainerd HS Students in Need of Food and Clothing

Miles WalkerNov. 20 2023

At Brainerd High School, students file into the Warrior Warehouse everyday for help with their respective needs, whether that’s in or out of the classroom.

Funded entirely through the Brainerd community, the Warrior Warehouse is a food and clothing pantry that any student can stop by and shop at free of charge. Warehouse organizer and special education teacher Jessica Wales believes that students having access to the pantry will help performance in the classroom.

“We really want it to be, like I said, no stigma to it and anybody can use it,” said Wales. “We really believe that if kids have everything they need as far as food, school supplies, that they’ll be more successful with their academics.”

And the space isn’t just for students.

“We also have families that have used it too, like if they come in and they need food, we come down and let them pick out what they need as well,” added Wales. “So it’s really like a whole community. It’s not just Brainerd High School. It’s very much a community resource. We think it’s been very successful. It’s really helped a lot of kids. There’s a lot of kids that use it almost every day. So there’s a lot of need for it.

The Warrior Warehouse is open to BHS students Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. For access, email Jessica at jessica.wales@isd181.org.

