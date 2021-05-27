Walz to Announce New COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz will announce new vaccine incentives for Minnesotans tomorrow to help the state reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 by July 1.

As a part of the “Your Shot to Summer” campaign, 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives that will include state park passes and fishing licenses, as well as fair and amusement park tickets. The Governor will release the full list of incentives tomorrow.

Currently, almost 2.9 million people, or 64% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older, have had at least one vaccine dose.

