Lakeland PBS

Walz Gives Plans for New Testing Sites; Mayo Clinic Firing Those Not Following Vaccine Mandate

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2022

Governor Tim Walz has announced plans to open three more COVID-19 community testing sites as the rapid spread of the omicron variant puts new strains on Minnesota’s testing capacity.

The surge in cases has fueled demand for testing. The National Guard and Minnesota Department of Health will open new community testing sites in Anoka, Cottage Grove, and North Branch.

Also, the Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday that about 700 workers will lose their jobs for choosing not to comply with a vaccine mandate. Dozens of now-former employees protested outside of Mayo in Rochester on Monday.

The Rochester-based health system said nearly 99% of staff across all locations either got vaccinated or were given a medical or religious exemption.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

