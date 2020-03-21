Lakeland PBS

Walz Considers “Stay at Home” Order as Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 115

Nathan Green — Mar. 20 2020

Minnesota now has 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, March 20th.

However, health officials say the confirmed cases figure represents just the tip of the iceberg, because not everyone who gets sick can be tested due to restrictions the state imposed this week due to a shortage of testing supplies.

Health officials say 3,856 people have now been tested, and out of the 115 cases that tested positive, eight of those individuals had to be hospitalized. The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 17 to 94, and so far, no children have been affected.

There are still no confirmed cases in northern Minnesota, but health officials warn that probably doesn’t mean the virus is not here.

Meanwhile, governors in California, New York, and Illinois have now issued “stay at home” orders in their states. Those orders keep workers at non-essential businesses home with travel restricted to businesses like grocery stores and gas stations.

Today, Minnesota governor Tim Walz said he is not ready to issue a “stay at home” order in Minnesota yet, but he is considering it.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

