Lakeland PBS

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Lakeland News — Jul. 22 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear face masks as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Walz said Tuesday that Minnesotans can expect a decision in the next day or two. Tonight, his office announced a press conference for tomorrow to announce the next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19. The Governor has hinted strongly that he will be announcing a statewide mandate.

The City of Bemidji, though, didn’t want to wait any longer on a mask mandate discussion from the Governor. As Lakeland News first reported Monday night, Bemidji became the latest city to pass a mask mandate. Mayor Rita Albrecht and Council Members Michael Meehlhause and Emelie Rivera voted in favor of the amendment to the city’s original declaration of local emergency. Council Member Nancy Erickson voted against it, and Council Member Ron Johnson abstained from the vote.

What the new requirement means is that starting Tuesday, July 21st, people ages 5 and older must wear masks covering their nose and mouth when in indoor public spaces. That includes businesses, spaces of public accommodation, public transportation, entertainment venues, and gyms and fitness centers. There are exceptions for, among other things, when you are eating or drinking or when you are exercising. Violators could face a $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail, or both, according to the order.

The complete mask requirement guidelines can be found on the City of Bemidji’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Camp Knutson Adapts to Having a Summer Without Campers

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec Launches July Geocaching Challenge

Walz Says MN is Making Progress in Stemming COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Brainerd Football Preparing For the Fall Season Like Any Other

Latest Stories

Woman Under Investigation For Climbing Into Gator Pit at Safari North

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Daughters of the American Revolution Cleaning Tombstones to Honor Veterans

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Camp Knutson Adapts to Having a Summer Without Campers

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec Launches July Geocaching Challenge

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.