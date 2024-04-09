Apr 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Walz Appoints New Judges to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Seamus Duffy Matti Adam

Seamus Duffy (left) and Matti Adam have been appointed to fill vacancies in Mahnomen County and Beltrami County, respectively.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed two new judges today for the Ninth Judicial District to fill openings after recent retirement announcements by a pair of judges in the district.

Walz has appointed Pennington County Attorney Seamus Duffy as a new judge in Mahnomen County, where he will replace the Honorable Darlene Spalla. Walz says his “diverse experience dealing with criminal, family, and juvenile law, as well as his dedication to public service, makes him well-suited for the Mahnomen County bench.”

Walz also appointed Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam to replace the Honorable Shari Schluchter in Beltrami County. Walz says her “years of service as a public servant and her dedication to the people of northwestern Minnesota will make her an excellent addition to the bench.”

