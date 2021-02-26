Walz Announces Next Phase in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least 70% of Minnesotans age 65 and older will get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before the state moves on to the next phase of vaccinations, Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday.
The governor announced the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, which will expand eligibility based on underlying health conditions and workplace exposure risk.
Based on current projections, the next group of Minnesotans eligible for a vaccine will begin getting inoculated in April, and every Minnesotan should be able to get a vaccine by this summer, according to Walz. He said he hopes the vaccinations move even faster as more supplies, including the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine now under federal review, become available.
The next phase, once 70% of seniors get their first shot, will include individuals with specific high risk conditions, including sickle cell disease, Down syndrome and those being actively treated for cancer. Food processing plant workers will also be included in the early spring phase.
