Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walleye Harvest To Be Allowed On Mille Lacs Lake In May

Mar. 12 2019

Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep walleye during open water fishing in May for the first time since 2015.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an improving walleye population has been protected by conservative fishing regulations in recent years.

Mille Lacs anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches from Saturday, May 11 thorough Friday, May 31.

“It’s good news that anglers get to keep some walleye this May, but we are being cautious,” said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries chief.  “These regulations represent a careful balance between expanding fishing opportunities and conserving the fishery for the future.”

Similar to recent years, a night closure for the 2019 walleye fishing season will be in effect on Mille Lacs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, May 13. The night walleye closure will remain in effect throughout the entire open-water season, which ends Nov. 30.

Catch-and-release fishing for walleye begins Saturday, June 1, and other than the night closure, there are no planned closures for walleye fishing this season.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Zebra Mussel Larvae Confirmed In Red Lake

NE Minnesota Moose Population Remains Low But Stable

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

DNR Hosting Open House To Discuss Lake Winnibigoshish Fishery

What do you think?

Latest Story

Greenway Boys Hockey Falls Against St. Cloud Cathedral In Championship Game

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Latest Stories

Greenway Boys Hockey Falls Against St. Cloud Cathedral In Championship Game

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Pierz Boys Basketball Falls To Esko In Section 7AAA Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

MN Senate Committee Votes To Kill Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Heavy Snowfall Has Stores Running Low On Winter Supplies

Posted on Mar. 11 2019

In Business: Patterson's Looks Ahead As 4th Generation Owners Takeover

Posted on Mar. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate