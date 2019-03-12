Walleye Harvest To Be Allowed On Mille Lacs Lake In May

Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep walleye during open water fishing in May for the first time since 2015.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an improving walleye population has been protected by conservative fishing regulations in recent years.

Mille Lacs anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches from Saturday, May 11 thorough Friday, May 31.

“It’s good news that anglers get to keep some walleye this May, but we are being cautious,” said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries chief. “These regulations represent a careful balance between expanding fishing opportunities and conserving the fishery for the future.”

Similar to recent years, a night closure for the 2019 walleye fishing season will be in effect on Mille Lacs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, May 13. The night walleye closure will remain in effect throughout the entire open-water season, which ends Nov. 30.

Catch-and-release fishing for walleye begins Saturday, June 1, and other than the night closure, there are no planned closures for walleye fishing this season.