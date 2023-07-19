‘Walking Shield’ Returns to Cass Lake to Provide Free Healthcare Services

Lakeland PBS

Mary BalstadJul. 18 2023

Tuesday kicked off what some consider a transformative community program for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Walking Shield partnered with the band and other organizations to provide high-cost healthcare at no cost. From the mental to the physical, healthcare is an important part of everyone’s life. Now, with the Walking Shield program in Cass Lake, it will become an affordable option as well.

Set up in tents and run by military units from across the country, the operation will provide medical and behavioral health services and dental work at no cost.

The event will be held for the next nine days behind the Cass Lake High School. It not only is a benefit to the community, but those serving in the Army as well.

Units from across the country come together to serve communities during the Walking Shield program. In Cass Lake, they anticipate helping 600 to 800 people.

The no-cost healthcare event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day until July 26. Appointments can be made here. For updates and additional information, people can visit the LLBO and Cass Lake IHS Facebook pages.

By — Mary Balstad

