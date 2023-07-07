Walking Shield Healthcare Services Returning to Cass Lake July 18-26

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is bringing together dedicated organizations to deliver medical, dental, and veterinary care to meet the diverse healthcare needs of their area.

The free services are part of the Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Mission, which is a collaborative effort involving the Cass Lake Indian Health Service, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve. The goal is to provide comprehensive healthcare services to community members in need, including the following:

Veterinary services, including spay and neuter procedures and pet vaccinations;

Mental health services, including confidential counseling and support;

Pharmacy, including basic pain relievers and antibiotics;

Medical services such as general care, physical examinations, and school and sport physicals;

And dental services like oral exams and x-rays, extractions, and fillings.

The event will take place July 18-26 at the Cass Lake High School from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Organizers are now accepting appointments for healthcare services through an online registration process. Community members can schedule their appointments by visiting tinyurl.com/CLWS2023. Anyone with any questions about the event can contact organizers at casslakeirt2023@gmail.com.

