Wadena County Approves $500,000 in COVID-19 Business Relief
The Wadena County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 in federal CARES Act funding to area businesses in need.
The COVID-19 Business Assistance Program is a relief plan for businesses experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. The program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses.
Applications are due by September 11th. Business owners who are interested in applying can visit the Wadena County website.
