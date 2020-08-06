Lakeland PBS

Wadena County Approves $500,000 in COVID-19 Business Relief

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2020

The Wadena County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 in federal CARES Act funding to area businesses in need.

The COVID-19 Business Assistance Program is a relief plan for businesses experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. The program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses.

Applications are due by September 11th. Business owners who are interested in applying can visit the Wadena County website.

