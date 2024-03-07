W-H-A Girls’ Basketball Beats Nevis in Subsection 5A West Final

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

High school girls’ section basketball tournaments continued Wednesday night, and in Wadena, 1-seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was taking on 3-seed Nevis in the 5A West Subsection final.

W-H-A outlasted Nevis 73-65 to secure a spot in the Section 5A finals, where they’ll face Braham, the 2-seed out of the east subsection. That game is Friday at St. Cloud State at 7:45 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today