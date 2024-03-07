Lakeland PBS

W-H-A Girls’ Basketball Beats Nevis in Subsection 5A West Final

Lakeland News — Mar. 6 2024

High school girls’ section basketball tournaments continued Wednesday night, and in Wadena, 1-seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was taking on 3-seed Nevis in the 5A West Subsection final.

W-H-A outlasted Nevis 73-65 to secure a spot in the Section 5A finals, where they’ll face Braham, the 2-seed out of the east subsection. That game is Friday at St. Cloud State at 7:45 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey Re-Focuses on CCHA Quarterfinal Matchup with Ferris State

Northome/Kelliher Boys B-Ball Defeats Blackduck in Section 8A East Play-In

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Heading Back to State with 2OT Win Over Andover

Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Falls to Alexandria in Section 6A Championship

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.