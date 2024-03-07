W-H-A Girls’ Basketball Beats Nevis in Subsection 5A West Final
High school girls’ section basketball tournaments continued Wednesday night, and in Wadena, 1-seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was taking on 3-seed Nevis in the 5A West Subsection final.
W-H-A outlasted Nevis 73-65 to secure a spot in the Section 5A finals, where they’ll face Braham, the 2-seed out of the east subsection. That game is Friday at St. Cloud State at 7:45 p.m.
