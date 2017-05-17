Voters Approve New Palace Casino Project In Cass Lake

Leech Band members went to the polling stations and approved a referendum for a new Palace Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake.

The vote took place on May 16 and approximately 78 percent of voters were in favor of the replacement project. There were a total of 1,244 yes votes cast and 341 votes opposed the project.

In March, the Leech Lake Tribal Council voted to turn over the the decision making power on this proposal to the tribal citizenship. A similar measure was passed in 2000 which led to the construction of the Northern Lights Casino near Walker, Minnesota.

The new Palace Casino will be located along the Highway 2 Frontage Road in Cass Lake, Minnesota. Once finished the new casino is expected to bring in 100-200 new jobs.

An estimated $45 million to $50 million will be invested into construction of the new building and will come from special financing, according to Leech Lake Tribal Council Chairman Faron Jackson Sr.

Work on the new structure is expected to begin in early 2018 and be completed in 2019.

Lakeland News reached out to the Leech Lake Tribal Council, but they had no comment at the time.