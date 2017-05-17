DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Court Documents Reveal Bjerknes' Alleged Victims Are BMS Students

Voters Approve New Palace Casino Project In Cass Lake

Haydee Clotter
May. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Leech Band members went to the polling stations and approved a referendum for a new Palace Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake.

The vote took place on May 16 and approximately 78 percent of voters were in favor of the replacement project. There were a total of 1,244 yes votes cast and 341 votes opposed the project.

In March, the Leech Lake Tribal Council voted to turn over the the decision making power on this proposal to the tribal citizenship. A similar measure was passed in 2000 which led to the construction of the Northern Lights Casino near Walker, Minnesota.

The new Palace Casino will be located along the Highway 2 Frontage Road in Cass Lake, Minnesota. Once finished the new casino is expected to bring in 100-200 new jobs.

An estimated $45 million to $50 million will be invested into construction of the new building and will come from special financing, according to Leech Lake Tribal Council Chairman Faron Jackson Sr.

Work on the new structure is expected to begin in early 2018 and be completed in 2019.

Lakeland News reached out to the Leech Lake Tribal Council, but they had no comment at the time.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Referendum Vote Will Determine Construction Of New Palace Casino & Hotel In Cass Lake

Menahga Public Schools Seeks Approval Of Multi-Million Dollar Bond

President Trump To Launch Investigation On Voter Fraud

Golden Apple: Local High Schoolers Takes Part In Statewide Mock Election

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Richard Ketring said

Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More

Latest Story

Four-Year-Old And His Parents Battle Against Rare Form Of Cancer

No parent would ever want to hear that their child has an extremely rare form of cancer, but that news was delivered to a Warroad family earlier
Posted on May. 17 2017

Recently Added

Four-Year-Old And His Parents Battle Against Rare Form Of Cancer

Posted on May. 17 2017

Feed My Starving Children Event To End Hunger Held In Bagley

Posted on May. 17 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.