Visitor Restrictions At Tri-County Health Care In Wadena

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 13 2020

To limit the possible spread of viruses, Tri-County Health Care will not allow visitors to any of its clinics.

On Friday, March 13th at approximately 12 p.m. Tri-County Health Care announced that in order to protect patients, staff and the community, visitors will not be allowed at their facilities, including all clinics.

Exceptions for special situations are only allowed with prior approval from care team staff that are supporting each patient.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system based in Wadena. It offers care services such as primary health, surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, orthopedics and rehabilitation.

