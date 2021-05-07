Lakeland PBS

Visit Bemidji and City Partner to Reopen Tourist Information Center

Betsy Melin — May. 6 2021

Visit Bemidji has partnered with the city of Bemidji in order to reopen the Tourist Information Center across the street from Paul and Babe. The center has been closed to the public since March of last year.

Both the city and Visit Bemidji will put forth $15,000 towards hiring a part-time employee who will work at the center to help suggest ways for tourists to make the most out of any visit to Bemidji.

The visitors center will open after Memorial Day weekend and will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM until mid-October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

North Country Food Bank Partners With Bemidji Groups for Food Box Distribution

Bemidji Woman Dead After Head-On Collision Near Leech Lake

Bemidji Police Department to Investigate Cause of Paul Bunyan’s Broken Arm

Bemidji State University to Host 2021 Commencement

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.