Visit Bemidji and City Partner to Reopen Tourist Information Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Visit Bemidji has partnered with the city of Bemidji in order to reopen the Tourist Information Center across the street from Paul and Babe. The center has been closed to the public since March of last year.

Both the city and Visit Bemidji will put forth $15,000 towards hiring a part-time employee who will work at the center to help suggest ways for tourists to make the most out of any visit to Bemidji.

The visitors center will open after Memorial Day weekend and will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM until mid-October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today