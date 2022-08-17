Lakeland PBS

Vikings Raid Crow Wing Co. Fairgrounds for Annual Festival

Hanky HazeltonAug. 16 2022

Costumes, weapons, and mock battles were all part of the family-friendly Viking Festival held Saturday at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in Brainerd. Festival-goers were able to see live battle reenactments and try on replicas of Viking helmets.

The idea behind the Crow Wing Viking Festival was to entertain and thoroughly educate people on Viking-age art, including fiber work, wood work, and metal work. It’s also a chance to get the community out and some hands-on activities and to buy, taste, and experience as much of the Scandinavian Viking time period as possible.

No matter what they came to see, festival attendees had many things to watch and learn about. The festival also requires vendors to do things without power tools and in an historically accurate way.

This year’s event was a success, with over 1,000 wristbands sold. A date has not been set yet for next year’s festival.

Hanky Hazelton

