VIDEO* Class A Auto Body In Bemidji Severely Damaged In Saturday Fire

Class A Auto Body in Bemidji is expected to be a total loss after a Saturday afternoon fire. It’s presumed to have started somewhere around 4 p.m. Firefighters and police were on the scene almost immediately.

Witnesses at the Corner Bar, right across the street from the auto body shop, reported hearing a loud boom before turning around and seeing the start of the fire.

The fire was still an active scene as of 7:30 p.m., Saturday night. It is not known if anyone was injured or what the cause of the fire was.

This is a developing story. Stay with Lakeland News for updates.