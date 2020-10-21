Victims Killed in 5-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Authorities in Morrison County have identified the two people who were killed in a five-vehicle crash near Royalton yesterday morning.

The State Patrol says 21-year-old Logan Dewitz of Wanamingo and 61-year-old Marie Majaski died in the crash that was reported at 7:13 AM on Highway 10 north of Royalton.

Four other people were injured in that crash: 19-year-old Hunter Burrow of Wanamingo was listed in critical condition today, 65-year-old Alan Majaske was listed in fair condition today, and 73-year-old Jerome Barrett of Nisswa was listed in good condition today.

Authorities are still investigating how the crash happened.

