Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Victim Identified In Leech Lake Drowning

May. 22 2019

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a drowning that occurred this past Monday. The victim has been identified as Sandra Crow, 69, of Mora.

The sheriff’s office got the call about a medical emergency at the Woodland Resort, located on Kabekona Bay of Leech Lake in Shingobee Township, at 3:04 p.m. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that an adult female was found unresponsive in the water, near a dock.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by individuals on the scene and were continued with the assistance of North Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Walker Fire Department.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Leech Lake Drowning

Walker City Dock Gets New Addition

Corps Announces Drawdowns Plans At Mississippi River Headwaters Reservoirs

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eelpout Festival

What do you think?

Latest Story

Cass County Sherriff’s Office Investigating Possible Drowning On Louise Lake

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st on Louise Lake in Wabedo Township,
Posted on May. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Cass County Sherriff's Office Investigating Possible Drowning On Louise Lake

Posted on May. 22 2019

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Title Sponsor For Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase

Posted on May. 22 2019

Bemidji Softball Advances In Section 8AAA With Win Over Little Falls

Posted on May. 22 2019

Lake of the Woods Softball Gets Win Over Blackduck In Section 8A

Posted on May. 22 2019

Greenway Softball Falls To Duluth Marshall In Section 7AA Playoffs

Posted on May. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.