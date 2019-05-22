Victim Identified In Leech Lake Drowning

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a drowning that occurred this past Monday. The victim has been identified as Sandra Crow, 69, of Mora.

The sheriff’s office got the call about a medical emergency at the Woodland Resort, located on Kabekona Bay of Leech Lake in Shingobee Township, at 3:04 p.m. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that an adult female was found unresponsive in the water, near a dock.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by individuals on the scene and were continued with the assistance of North Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Walker Fire Department.