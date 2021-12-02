Lakeland PBS

Veteran Assistant Coaches Help 1st-Year Head Coach for Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

Nick UrsiniDec. 1 2021

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team is led by new head coach Tate Rusk, but the other coaches on the bench are very familiar.

Rusk’s first move as head coach was to call former coach Jim Ernster to join his coaching staff. His next move was a call to former Little Falls boys head coach Tony Couture.

“Jim’s timeline, I think after I asked him, he talked it over with his wife, he got back to me within like a half a day,” said Rusk. “Tony, I think, took about two weeks.”

Rusk says both Ernster and Couture have not only given him advice, but also taken some pressure off of him as he transitions to his new role.

The Warriors host River Lakes on Thursday, December 2 at 7:15 PM.

By — Nick Ursini

