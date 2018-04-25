Verndale Home Destroyed By Fire

A Tuesday afternoon fire has left a Verndale home heavily damaged.

According to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:21PM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire in the city of Verndale.

Emergency personnel responded to the 200 Block of Brown Street southwest and learned the fire had started on the deck of the home and quickly spread into the attic area.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but the home was significantly damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.