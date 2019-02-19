Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

Anthony Scott
Feb. 19 2019
Leave a Comment

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, current Leech Lake Walker Bay ice conditions have created
a concern for public safety during the Eel Pout Festival. There is heavy snow and flooding, including slush and water on the ice, and with a large volume of vehicle and ice house traffic expected, safety is a concern.

Leech Lake Walker Bay Eel Pout Festival vehicle traffic will be restricted to snowmobiles and Class 1 & 2 ATVs only, from Friday, February 22nd at 3:00 PM, until Sunday, February 24th at 8:00 AM. During the restricted time, no vehicles will be allowed in the restricted area for any reason. Fish houses may be pulled out by ATVs or snowmobiles in the restricted area, which will be visibly marked.

Violators will be issued citations and towed from the lake during this period.

A map of the restricted area can be seen below:

The Walker City Park Landing and Marine Max Marine landing will be open for vehicle traffic to travel to areas outside the restricted area during the entirety of the event.

This closure is pursuant to Minnesota Statute 86B.

Officials will monitor ice and flooding conditions through the week and weekend. If conditions require, further restrictions or closures will be implemented and enforced.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Region Five Counties Looking For New Ways Of Transportation

Train Strikes Vehicle North Of Little Falls, Nobody Injured

Shipment of Drugs Stopped Stopped In Mille Lacs County

Army Corps Of Engineers To Close A Portion Of East Gull Lake Dam Road in 2025

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Crews Cleaning Up Coal After Train Derails Near Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Crews Cleaning Up Coal After Train Derails Near Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Dept. of Health Investigating Cases of Legionnaires' Disease in Crookston

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Over 50 Vendors Participate In Bemidji Bridal Expo

Posted on Feb. 18 2019

Kacie Borowicz Breaks Roseau Basketball Scoring Record

Posted on Feb. 18 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Better Prepared For Their Second Trip To State

Posted on Feb. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.