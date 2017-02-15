Vacant Minnesota House Filled

According to the Associated Press, Republican Anne Neu has been elected to fill a vacant Minnesota House seat.

In unofficial returns posted on the secretary of state’s website, Neu defeated Democrat and former Duluth city councilwoman Laurie Warner in Tuesday’s special election. Neu received more than 53 percent of the votes.

The Minnesota Supreme Court canceled the November election for the House district northeast of the Twin Cities after ruling that incumbent Rep. Bob Barrett did not live inside the district.

The result of the election will have little bearing on power in the state House, as Republicans already held a 19-seat edge over Democrats prior to Neu’s victory.