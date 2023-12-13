USDOT Awards $25 Million to Hwy 210 Reconstruction Project in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $25 million to the Highway 210/Washington Street reconstruction project in Brainerd.

The project is estimated to cost around $45 million. It will reconstruct a four-mile portion of Highway 210 between Pine Shore Road in Brainerd and Baxter Drive in Baxter and will include accessibility and sidewalk upgrades to improve pedestrian safety, the construction of two roundabouts, and resurfacing of the bridge over the Mississippi River.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2026. More information on the project can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website.

