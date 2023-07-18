USDA Partners with Region Five Development Commission to Start New Food Business Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A USDA representative met with the Region Five Development Commission on Monday to announce that Region Five has been selected to establish the North Central Plains USDA Regional Food Business Center.

The organizations met in Little Falls to discuss the new center’s goal, which includes providing assistance to farmers, ranchers, and other food businesses. Through this new center, roughly $15 million will be distributed to eligible business owners within the region, with small farm business owners being prioritized.

“And it’s a really exciting time. The Department of Agriculture in collaboration with Region Five are really excited to bring the business center here,” said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

“We’re excited that USDA is really now at a place where we’re able to partner here in the North Central Plains and developing the North Central Plains Regional Food Business Centers,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.

A total of 12 regional food business centers are planned to be spread across the country, with the North Central Plains center set to serve food businesses across Minnesota and the Dakotas.

