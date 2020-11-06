US Steel Plans to Restart Keewatin Taconite Plant, Bring Back Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Officials say U.S. Steel plans to bring back hundreds of workers at the Keewatin Taconite plant in northern Minnesota that was shut down in May due to a drop in demand for iron and steel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the company plans to begin recalling union members back to the job immediately. About 375 employees were laid off when the plant was shuttered, but the company anticipates filling about 400 positions as part of the restart.

U.S. Steel officials say they are encouraged by the increase in demand and believe the restart will help support its customers. Governor Walz called it a good day for the Iron Range and for an industry that’s a pillar of Minnesota’s economy.

