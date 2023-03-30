Lakeland PBS

Updated: Cass Lake Shooting Suspects Apprehended

Dennis WeimannMar. 30 2023

Two juvenile suspects are in custody after law enforcement responded to reports of shots being fired in Cass Lake on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department worked together to apprehend the two suspects who fled the area on foot and ran into the woods. Law enforcement officers used a K-9 unit to locate the suspects and they were then arrested without incident. Weapons were recovered.

Sheriff Bryan Welk tells Lakeland News that there is no threat to the public following the arrests.

Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Tribal Police officers responded to the area of 164th St. NW in Pike Bay Township after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting weapon fire, with one person possibly shot.

The investigation indicates two juvenile males were traveling in a vehicle on 164th St. NW, west of 61st Ave. NW, when they encountered two males on the roadway.

The victims reported that while inside their vehicle, they were shot at several times and several rounds of weapons struck their vehicle. The investigation indicates the juveniles were known to each other.

The two juveniles arrested are being held at a juvenile detention facility with formal charges pending.

During the incident, several nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe offices and facilities as well as Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation. They put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

Related Posts

Deer River Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Shooting Gun Along Highway

Bemidji Woman Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Fatal Christmas Shooting

One Arrested After Human Remains Discovered Near Mille Lacs Lake

Northwoods Experience: Cass County Holds 20th Annual Multi-Agency Ice Rescue Training Exercise

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.