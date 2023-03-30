Updated: Cass Lake Shooting Suspects Apprehended

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two juvenile suspects are in custody after law enforcement responded to reports of shots being fired in Cass Lake on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department worked together to apprehend the two suspects who fled the area on foot and ran into the woods. Law enforcement officers used a K-9 unit to locate the suspects and they were then arrested without incident. Weapons were recovered.

Sheriff Bryan Welk tells Lakeland News that there is no threat to the public following the arrests.

Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Tribal Police officers responded to the area of 164th St. NW in Pike Bay Township after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting weapon fire, with one person possibly shot.

The investigation indicates two juvenile males were traveling in a vehicle on 164th St. NW, west of 61st Ave. NW, when they encountered two males on the roadway.

The victims reported that while inside their vehicle, they were shot at several times and several rounds of weapons struck their vehicle. The investigation indicates the juveniles were known to each other.

The two juveniles arrested are being held at a juvenile detention facility with formal charges pending.

During the incident, several nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe offices and facilities as well as Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation. They put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.

