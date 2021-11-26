UPDATE: Two Women Involved in Highway 210 Crash Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

UPDATE:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 19-year old Katrina Rose Lipp was the driver of the vehicle and the passenger, 21-year old Tiffanie Amber Rivera were the two women who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on Highway 210 east of Brainerd.

According to the report, Lipp was wearing a seat belt while Rivera was not.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 19-year old Brainerd woman and a 21-year old Blackduck woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Brainerd.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 19-year old Brainerd woman was driving west on the highway near White Pine Drive near the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport when the vehicle crossed the median of the road. The car was struck by a pickup truck traveling east.

Both the 19-year old and 21-year old were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 74-year old Robert John Heggerston and passenger, 74-year old Jeanette Jane Heggerston of Walnut Grove were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says both were wearing seat belts.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the identities of the two women who died will not be released until family is notified. The report did not say if alcohol was involved.

