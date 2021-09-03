Lakeland PBS

Update: Teen Driver Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Brainerd

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2021

A teen driver from Isle has died in a two-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County south of Brainerd yesterday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Thursday, September 2 at 10:05 AM, a Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer pulling a camper was headed northbound on Highway 25 in Daggett Brook Township. At the same time, a Chevrolet Celebrity driven by Cayden Eagle, 17, was westbound on County Road 2. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Eagle not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and airbags did not deploy. He died following the crash. The driver of the truck, Clayton James Francis, 49, of Big Lake, and a passenger, Kathryne Jo Francis, 47, also of Big Lake, were not injured.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash.

