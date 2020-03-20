Update: Signing Date Cancelled For Higher Education Resolution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The signing date regarding the higher education resolution in Indian Country has been cancelled.

Tribal education officials announced the Memorandum of Understanding would be signed on March 25th, between 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m as the first step to obtain at least $1 million from the state for each tribal college. However, Red Lake Nation College President Dan King say his staff will send the agreement around for signatures starting at the end of the month.

The signing was to be held at the Red Lake Casino Banquet Room with all three northern Tribal Chairmen, Tribal College Presidents and Tribal Education Directors in attendance.

