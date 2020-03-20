Lakeland PBS

Update: Signing Date Cancelled For Higher Education Resolution

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 20 2020

The signing date regarding the higher education resolution in Indian Country has been cancelled.

Tribal education officials announced the Memorandum of Understanding would be signed on March 25th, between 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m as the first step to obtain at least $1 million from the state for each tribal college.  However, Red Lake Nation College President Dan King say his staff will send the agreement around for signatures starting at the end of the month.

The signing was to be held at the Red Lake Casino Banquet Room with all three northern Tribal Chairmen, Tribal College Presidents and Tribal Education Directors in attendance.

Chantelle Calhoun

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

