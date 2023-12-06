Lakeland PBS

Update: Person Responsible for Making Threats Against Bemidji School Apprehended by Police

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2023

Updated 12-6-2023 at 9:16 a.m. with information from the Bemidji Police Department.

After ISD 31 officials closed all Bemidji schools today in light of credible threats made against one school, the district says that the person responsible for making the threats has been apprehended by police.

Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella reports that on Tuesday evening, the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received text-to-911 messages indicating a specific threat to an ISD 31 school (unnamed by police and school officials) and a staff member within Bemidji city limits. Law enforcement initially could not identify a suspect or the origin of the messages.

According to Bemidji Area Schools, at around 9:45 p.m., law enforcement notified them of the threats and said they were specific and credible, prompting police to recommend all Bemidji schools be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 6. ISD 31 officials then implemented an e-learning day.

The Bemidji Police Department says that around 11 p.m., patrol officers and detectives identified the phone number from which the threats originated and that after a search involving third-party cellular resellers, they determined the account holder’s identity and traced the number to a residence in Bemidji. Officers then arrested a juvenile male for Felony Terroristic Threats.

The school district says that according to law enforcement, there is no longer any threat to the district. In a press release sent out this morning, Bemidji school officials thanked area police for their work in keeping schools and the community safe.

The district adds that although they considered pivoting back to in-person learning after the individual was apprehended, they did not think they could do so in such a short amount of time and with the number of staff that would have to be notified, so e-learning remains in place for today.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Looking at Extending Referendum for 10 Years

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin, Convicted in George Floyd’s Killing, Stabbed in Prison, AP Source Says

Correction: Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Connection with Vehicle/Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Near Waubun

2 Charged in Connection with Bemidji Homicide This Past August

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.