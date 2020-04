Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Thursday, April 30, 2020, Governor Tim Walz will provide an update on the Stay Home Order and the State of Minnesota’s next steps to combat COVID-19.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Governor’s YouTube Live page here, in Spanish here and in Hmong here.

More information to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today