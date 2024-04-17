UPDATE: At 9:07 p.m., the Menahga Police Department reported that Amy Scouton has been located and is safe.

Original Story: The Menahga Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Amy Scouton.

Scouton is reported to have run away from her home and was last seen on Tuesday, April 16 around 3:30 p.m.

She is 5’3″ tall and weights approximately 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white winter jacket, tan sweatpants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Scouton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Menahga Police Department at 218-564-4516. Any callers can remain anonymous.