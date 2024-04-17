Apr 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Update: Menahga Police Say Missing Teen is Found Safe
UPDATE: At 9:07 p.m., the Menahga Police Department reported that Amy Scouton has been located and is safe.
Original Story: The Menahga Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Amy Scouton.
Scouton is reported to have run away from her home and was last seen on Tuesday, April 16 around 3:30 p.m.
She is 5’3″ tall and weights approximately 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white winter jacket, tan sweatpants, and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about Scouton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Menahga Police Department at 218-564-4516. Any callers can remain anonymous.