Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Level 3 Predatory Offender Release Address Change

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2020

Jeffrey Thomas Ballek

UPDATE: The original release that stated Jeffrey Thomas Ballek would be released to the 600 block of 4th Street SW in Bemidji was the wrong address. A new release now states that the correct address is on the 600 block of 4th Street NW in Bemidji.

Original Story:

A Level 3 predatory offender and resident of the Bemidji area is set to be released on Monday to the 600 block of 4th Street SW in Bemidji.

When he was 34 years old, Jeffrey Thomas Ballek of Bemidji was arrested for engaging in sexual contact with two female children over a period of time. Contact included touch in attempted penetration. Ballek gained access to the children through his significant relationship and exploited the relationship in an attempt to maintain control.

Ballek has served his sentence and will be released on October 12th. The Bemidji Police Department may not direct where Ballek lives, works, or goes to school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrated in Bemidji

Little Falls Man Arrested Near Genola Following Pursuit

Sanford Bemidji to Host Annual Mammograms and Muffins Event

BSU Music Professor to Give Solo In-Person Piano Recitals

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.