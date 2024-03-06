Update: Bobby Anderson Named as New GM at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Update: The Sanford Center in Bemidji officially has a new general manager.

The company that manages the Sanford Center, ASM Global, announced today that Bobby Anderson will fill that role. Anderson received unanimous approval from the Bemidji City Council earlier this week.

In announcing the move today, ASM Global officials cited his deep knowledge about the building and an understanding of what the community wants and needs. Anderson has worked at the Sanford Center since 2013 and has risen through the ranks, eventually serving as interim general manager after former GM Sheila Murphy was let go from the position after the center was projected to lose over $700,000 in 2023.

Original story: The Bemidji City Council has approved who they believe should be the newest general manager at the Sanford Center.

Bobby Anderson received unanimous approval from city council members to take on the role as GM at Monday’s meeting. Anderson has worked at the Sanford Center since 2013 and has risen through the ranks, eventually serving as interim general manager after Sheila Murphy was let go from the position after the center was projected to lose over $700,000 in 2023.

Anderson says things will be different with him in charge.

“I’ve been at the building for 11-plus years now. Had a lot of roles, all the way from operations managers, custodial staff, all the way up to interim general manager now twice,” said Anderson. “We believe strongly, I believe strongly that this facility needs to be run by the people of Bemidji for the people of Bemidji, and we owe them long-term stability for the building and for the community, and that’s what’s been missing.”

Anderson has not been officially offered the position yet, but representatives from ASM Global, the company that manages the Sanford Center, were in attendance during the meeting and also expressed support for Anderson.

