Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Armed Robbery Suspect in Garrison Arrested

Lakeland News — Jul. 28 2020

James Richard Ardito

UPDATE: The suspect in the armed robbery investigation where a man was seen on camera with a gun and an undisclosed amount of money has been identified and is currently being held on Aggravated Robbery charges.

James Richard Ardito, 51, was arrested at a home in Andover, MN yesterday, Monday, July 27th. Ardito was previously convicted for an armed robbery at the same bank, which is known as Deerwood Bank, Garrison Branch, in 2007.

Authorities are still looking for the getaway vehicle used in the robbery. The vehicle is believed to be a white Cadillac, four-door sedan.

Original story follows:

Courtesy: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office

A Deerwood Bank in Garrison was robbed earlier today, and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

This morning, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Deerwood Bank Garrison branch. The lone suspect is described as a white male with grey to white hair wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a hat. The suspect is believed to have been picked up by another individual driving a white sedan-type vehicle. The vehicle was last seen headed south of Garrison on Hwy 169. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to be armed.

Courtesy: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749. This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office working jointly with the FBI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Charged With 2nd Degree Arson Near Park Rapids

Woman Found Dead in a Gazebo Near Crosslake

Man Dies After Structure Fire In Brainerd

Authorities Looking For Suspicious Man Approaching Women in Fosston

Latest Stories

Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack to Hold Official Grand Opening

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

How COVID-19 Impacted a Local Bridal Shop in Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Bemidji City Council Holds Work Session for Deer Hunting Regulations

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

World War II Veteran in Bemidji Celebrates 98th Birthday With 98 Flags

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Northland Arboretum Giving Peace of Mind to Visitors

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.