UPDATE: Armed Robbery Suspect in Garrison Arrested

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: The suspect in the armed robbery investigation where a man was seen on camera with a gun and an undisclosed amount of money has been identified and is currently being held on Aggravated Robbery charges.

James Richard Ardito, 51, was arrested at a home in Andover, MN yesterday, Monday, July 27th. Ardito was previously convicted for an armed robbery at the same bank, which is known as Deerwood Bank, Garrison Branch, in 2007.

Authorities are still looking for the getaway vehicle used in the robbery. The vehicle is believed to be a white Cadillac, four-door sedan.

Original story follows:

A Deerwood Bank in Garrison was robbed earlier today, and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

This morning, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Deerwood Bank Garrison branch. The lone suspect is described as a white male with grey to white hair wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a hat. The suspect is believed to have been picked up by another individual driving a white sedan-type vehicle. The vehicle was last seen headed south of Garrison on Hwy 169. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to be armed.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749. This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office working jointly with the FBI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today