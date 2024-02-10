Lakeland PBS

Update: 3 Children Receive Minor Injuries in School Bus-Van Collision in Pillager

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2024

Update 2-12-24: Pillager School Superintendent Mike Malmberg tells Lakeland News the bus was from Fornshell Transportation, with whom they contract their busing. Both the driver of the bus and the van were wearing seat belts, and the State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Original Story: Two adults and three children were injured today after a school bus collided with a van near Pillager.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that just before eight this morning, a school bus carrying 34 juveniles was traveling west on Highway 210 at 37th Avenue SW in Sylvan Township. The bus tried to turn south onto Cass County Road 1 and made contact with a van heading east on Highway 210 that was hauling a trailer.

The bus driver, 73-year-old John Peterson of Cushing, and the driver of the van, 45-year-old Jeremy Trebesch of Pillager, were taken to Lakewood Health. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children on the bus received minor injuries. None needed to be taken to the hospital.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Menahga Girls’ Basketball on 22-Game Win Streak After Beating Pillager at Home

Bemidji Area Schools Trying to Recruit Bus Drivers to Alleviate Shortage

3 Dead, 3 Injured Following 2-Vehicle Crash Near Northome

Laporte Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Bemidji

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.