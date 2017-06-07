Upcoming Lane Closure In Mille Lacs County
Beginning on Monday, June 12, motorists traveling northbound U.S. Highway 169 between County Road 11 and County Road 19, north of Milaca, may encounter traffic and delays due to the roads being reduced to a single lane.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be complete by 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
Anyone traveling on U.S. Highway 169 north of Milaca should slow down through work zones and be prepared to slow down or necessary.
For information on state road projects in Mille Lacs County and other areas in Central Minnesota visit www.mndot.gov/d3.
