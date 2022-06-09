Lakeland PBS

United Way Seeking Volunteers for Flood Response in Koochiching Co.

Lakeland News — Jun. 8 2022

United Way of Bemidji Area will be partnering with United Way of Northeastern Minnesota to help International Falls and the surrounding area with their ongoing flood response across both Rainy Lake and the Rainy River Basin.

Volunteers were able to help fill or place sandbags in Koochiching County starting Wednesday, June 8, and more volunteers will be needed going forward to help with record floods in the area.

A coach bus will depart from United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s building in Chisholm at 7 AM and will return at 5 PM on June 9th, 14th, and 15th. A carpool will also depart from the United Way of Bemidji Area’s office from 8 AM and will return at 5 PM on June 9th, 15th, and 16th.

Volunteers will be expected to assist with filling sandbags for homes most in need, and there is a minimum of 25 volunteers needed each day to secure busing. For more information or to sign up, you can visit the Bemidji United Way’s website or UWNEMN’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami County History Center Hosting Talk on Star Island Project

Old Bemidji High School Arch Completed and Shown to the Public

Kick-Off Held for Mississippi River Brainerd “One Watershed, One Plan”

Loop the Lake Bike Festival Returning to Bemidji This Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.