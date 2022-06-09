United Way Seeking Volunteers for Flood Response in Koochiching Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

United Way of Bemidji Area will be partnering with United Way of Northeastern Minnesota to help International Falls and the surrounding area with their ongoing flood response across both Rainy Lake and the Rainy River Basin.

Volunteers were able to help fill or place sandbags in Koochiching County starting Wednesday, June 8, and more volunteers will be needed going forward to help with record floods in the area.

A coach bus will depart from United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s building in Chisholm at 7 AM and will return at 5 PM on June 9th, 14th, and 15th. A carpool will also depart from the United Way of Bemidji Area’s office from 8 AM and will return at 5 PM on June 9th, 15th, and 16th.

Volunteers will be expected to assist with filling sandbags for homes most in need, and there is a minimum of 25 volunteers needed each day to secure busing. For more information or to sign up, you can visit the Bemidji United Way’s website or UWNEMN’s website.

