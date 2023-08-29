United Way & Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host School Supply Drive “Stuff A Bus”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji School Officials say hundreds of kids in the district are in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

That’s where the United Way of Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s “Stuff A Bus” school supply drive comes in.

School supply donations were collected at various locations over the past couple weeks with the goal to stuff a bus full.

The United Way delivered those supplies to the school district this afternoon.

“Huge shout out to our community and thank you from Bemidji Area Schools. Thanks to United Way, and all the volunteers and everyone that supported this Stuff A Bus,” says Lindsey Olding, the Bemidji School District Social Worker. “The kids are going to be so excited to get these supplies during their orientations this week at their schools.”

Back to school orientation started today and runs through Sept. 1st. Families in need of school supplies should contact Lindsey Olding at the number below.

Lindsey Olding, Bemidji School District Social Worker – 218-368-1059

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today