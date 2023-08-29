Lakeland PBS

United Way & Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host School Supply Drive “Stuff A Bus”

Lakeland News — Aug. 28 2023

Bemidji School Officials say hundreds of kids in the district are in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

That’s where the United Way of Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s “Stuff A Bus” school supply drive comes in.

School supply donations were collected at various locations over the past couple weeks with the goal to stuff a bus full.

The United Way delivered those supplies to the school district this afternoon.

“Huge shout out to our community and thank you from Bemidji Area Schools. Thanks to United Way, and all the volunteers and everyone that supported this Stuff A Bus,” says Lindsey Olding, the Bemidji School District Social Worker. “The kids are going to be so excited to get these supplies during their orientations this week at their schools.”

Back to school orientation started today and runs through Sept. 1st. Families in need of school supplies should contact Lindsey Olding at the number below.

Lindsey Olding, Bemidji School District Social Worker – 218-368-1059

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

