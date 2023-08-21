United Way of Bemidji Area Holding ‘Stuff A Bus’ Drive for School Supplies
“Stuff A Bus” is a K-12 school supply drive hosted by United Way of Bemidji Area and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting to support students in the Bemidji School District. As this is the first year the local United Way has hosted the drive, they’re aiming to get as many school supplies as possible for the community.
Donations can be dropped off at both Lueken’s Village Foods locations and at the Tourist Information Center in downtown Bemidji. The drive will run through Sunday, Aug. 27 to get supplies distributed to students in the week before school starts.
