Lakeland PBS

United Way of Bemidji Area Holding ‘Stuff A Bus’ Drive for School Supplies

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 21 2023

“Stuff A Bus” is a K-12 school supply drive hosted by United Way of Bemidji Area and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting to support students in the Bemidji School District. As this is the first year the local United Way has hosted the drive, they’re aiming to get as many school supplies as possible for the community.

Donations can be dropped off at both Lueken’s Village Foods locations and at the Tourist Information Center in downtown Bemidji. The drive will run through Sunday, Aug. 27 to get supplies distributed to students in the week before school starts.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

BSU Athletic Teams and Faculty Help New Students Move In for Fall

Sanford Bemidji’s 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin Celebrates Spiritual, Cultural Healing

MN Senate Capital Investment Committee Visits Beltrami County Jail

State Senate Capital Investment Committee Visits CLC’s Brainerd Campus

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.