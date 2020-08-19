United Way Of Bemidji Announces Trap Shooting Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Officials from the United Way of Bemidji announced that the 4th Annual United Way Trap Shooting Tournament will take place on Tuesday, September 29th.

Registration is five persons per team, and open to teams of students, adults, and businesses.Participants under the age of 16 must be Firearm Certified.

Each team shoots 2 rounds of 25 clays and the top 4 scores on a team of 5 will be recorded for awards. Registration includes the range fee, ammunition, clays, and a to-go meal from Lazy Jack’s.

After shooting, to-go meals can be picked-up from Lazy Jack’s and awards will be announced

online. Winning categories include Individual High Gun by skill level: Novice, Intermediate, and

Experienced; and Team High Score for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The Bemidji United Way officials also said to bring your own gun, eye and ear protection.

To register, you can visit the United Way website or contact Shannon at

Shannon@UnitedWayBemidji.org or 218-444-8929.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today