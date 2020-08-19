Lakeland PBS

United Way Of Bemidji Announces Trap Shooting Tournament

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 19 2020

Officials from the United Way of Bemidji announced that the 4th Annual United Way Trap Shooting Tournament will take place on Tuesday, September 29th.

Registration is five persons per team, and open to teams of students, adults, and businesses.Participants under the age of 16 must be Firearm Certified.

Each team shoots 2 rounds of 25 clays and the top 4 scores on a team of 5 will be recorded for awards. Registration includes the range fee, ammunition, clays, and a to-go meal from Lazy Jack’s.

After shooting, to-go meals can be picked-up from Lazy Jack’s and awards will be announced
online. Winning categories include Individual High Gun by skill level: Novice, Intermediate, and
Experienced; and Team High Score for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The Bemidji United Way officials also said to bring your own gun, eye and ear protection.

To register, you can visit the United Way website or contact Shannon at
Shannon@UnitedWayBemidji.org or 218-444-8929.

