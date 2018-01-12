DONATE

United Way Chili Cook-Off Has Nearly 40 Organizations “Going for the Gold”

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 12 2018
The annual United Way Chili Cook-Off for Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties is just in time to help community members stay warm this January. This year’s event is themed the “Chili Olympics” and will take place on Wednesday Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

According to organizers, 38 businesses and non-profit organizations will serve up their best chili recipes and compete for the gold medal. Awards will be presented by Miracle on Ice Olympic gold medalist Phil Verchota.

Tickets are avaliable online for $7 if purchased before Monday, Jan. 15, or $10 at the door.

More information is available online at http://www.unitedwaynow.org by clicking on the Chili Cook-Off link.

