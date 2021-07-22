Union for MN State Employees Negotiating for New Contract
The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) is an independent union that represents 15,000 state employees. On July 1, their contract expired, and now they’re fighting for a raise.
After the Minnesota Management and Budget offered the union a 1% raise, MAPE planned on rallying at the Minnesota Capitol Wednesday to make their voices heard. There are about 300 state workers under the MAPE umbrella in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
The contract is renegotiated every two years. Although their contract is up, they’ll continue getting paid based on the last agreed-upon salary until a new contract is signed.
