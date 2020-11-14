Lakeland PBS

U of M Epidemiologist Urges People to Follow New COVID-19 Guidelines

Lakeland News — Nov. 13 2020

Governor Walz said today that he is not contemplating another lockdown in Minnesota to contain the coronavirus, but said further restrictions may be forthcoming.

On Tuesday, Walz announced tighter nighttime restrictions on bars and restaurants aimed at young adults, as well as lower crowd limits for weddings, funerals, and other gatherings, including holiday dinners. Walz was joined during the state health briefing today by epidemiologist Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota, who stressed the importance of people following the new guidelines for family gatherings and other get-togethers.

Dr. Osterholm was recently named to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board.

