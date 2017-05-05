Two Vehicles Collide On Highway 2
A Toyota Avalon collides with a Jeep Wrangler Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Sand Lake Avenue and turning east on Highway 2 near Bagley when it hit a westbound Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Highway 2.
The State Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and both vehicles collided causing the Jeep to roll onto its side.
The conditions of both of the vehicles occupants are currently unknown
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More