Two Vehicles Collide On Highway 2

Josh Peterson
May. 5 2017
A Toyota Avalon collides with a Jeep Wrangler Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Sand Lake Avenue and turning east on Highway 2 near Bagley when it hit a westbound Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Highway 2.

The State Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and both vehicles collided causing the Jeep to roll onto its side.

The conditions of both of the vehicles occupants are currently unknown

