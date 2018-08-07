Two-Vehicle Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

A female driver and her passenger were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Motley.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office says that shortly after 2:00pm their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 10, approximately one mile south of Motley, in Motley Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office,Thomas Holker, 23, of Motley, MN was traveling south on Highway 10. Nicole Lahr, 20, of Cushing, was also traveling south on Highway 10, behind Holker’s vehicle. Holker started to make a right turn into a driveway when Lahr’s vehicle struck the back of his vehicle.

Nicole Lahr was transported to Staples Hospital by Staples Ambulance with minor injuries. Thomas Holker’s passenger, Gerald Holker, 58,

was also transported to Staples Hospital by Staples Ambulance with minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Motley Fire and Rescue and Staples Ambulance.