Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County Sends One Person to the Hospital

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 24 2020

A man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries following a two-vehicle crash today around 7:51 a.m. on Infantry Road inside Camp Riley.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Tyler Fish of Blackduck, was traveling north on Infantry Road when 40-year-old Mark Wood of Rogers, pulled out from a parking lot and collided with Fish’s vehicle.

Wood was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Fish was not injured.

