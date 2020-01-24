Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County Sends One Person to the Hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries following a two-vehicle crash today around 7:51 a.m. on Infantry Road inside Camp Riley.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Tyler Fish of Blackduck, was traveling north on Infantry Road when 40-year-old Mark Wood of Rogers, pulled out from a parking lot and collided with Fish’s vehicle.

Wood was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Fish was not injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today