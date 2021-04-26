Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Accident Reported on County Road 6 in Hubbard County

Nick UrsiniApr. 26 2021

A two-vehicle accident involving a car and tractor-trailer has resulted in injuries on County Road 6 in Hubbard.

According to a release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:12 AM on April 23, the office received a report of motor vehicle crash. When deputies arrived on scene they found one of the drivers pinned inside of his car with lacerations to his face and complaining of severe leg pain.

A deputy along with a passerby broke out a window on the car to get access to the injured driver. They provided medical attention to the driver until Hubbard First Responders and the Menahga Fire Department arrived to extract the victim from the vehicle.

29-year old Devon Pickar of Perham was traveling north on County Road 6 in a tractor-trailer when he was struck by an oncoming car. 32-year old Brady Milbradt of Menahga was traveling south in a Pontiac Bonneville when he reached for a cigarette lighter that was on the passenger seat and then entered the oncoming lane of traffic. Pickar attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle but Milbrandt’s car collided with the rear duals of the trailer, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Milbrandt was transported to St. Josephs Hospital in Park Rapids where he was treated for his injuries.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

